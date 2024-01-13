en English
Crime

Unmasking the ‘Pig Butchering’ Scam: A Disturbing Trend in Online Fraud

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST
In the realm of online deceit, a new, sophisticated form of scam lurks. Colloquially known as ‘pig butchering,’ this fraud targets unsuspecting individuals through social media platforms. The scenario is unsettling: what begins as an innocuous message soon morphs into a seeming friendship or romantic liaison. The scammers, often posing as affluent individuals, engage with victims to gain their trust, and eventually propose financial investments, particularly in cryptocurrencies or foreign currencies.

The Modus Operandi of ‘Pig Butchering’

The scammers guide their victims to fraudulent trading platforms, where they witness fake profits, encouraging them to invest more money. The deceptive game continues until the victims either attempt to withdraw their funds or exhaust their resources. At this point, the scam networks shut down the accounts and demand payment, leaving the victims grappling with significant financial losses. The term ‘pig butchering’ symbolizes the strategy of ‘fattening up’ victims with flattery and false emotional bonds before looting them.

The Unseen Victims

While it might appear that the scammers are the beneficiaries, a grim reality lurks behind the scenes. Often, these are individuals trafficked to Southeast Asian countries, forced to work for organized scam networks. Law enforcement officials acknowledge the issue but confess that the assistance they can provide to victims is limited.

The Harrowing Statistics

In the U.S., the financial losses from investment scams reported to the FBI amounted to a staggering $3.31 billion last year. Recovery efforts have been minimal, underscoring the severity of the issue. The article narrates the experiences of two victims, Kaimi and Dennis, who lost over $120,000 and $500,000 respectively to such scams.

In a bid to combat these scams, UK Finance, which does not offer any financial products, has exposed a potential scam. An individual posing as a representative of UK Finance allegedly offers loans for an upfront fee. They are holding a Fraud Technical Briefing event to discuss the latest strategies in fraud and financial crime prevention, including managing inbound payment and mule risk. The event will also highlight the ongoing ‘Pig Butchering Scam’ prevalent in South East Asia.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

