Unmasking the Hidden Epidemic: Gender-Based Violence in Lower-Income Communities

Valentine's Day, a day meant for celebrating love, took a dark turn three years ago when the body of Sandiswe Bhuga was found in an informal settlement. This tragic event occurred on the same day Reeva Steenkamp, a well-known figure, was killed by her boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius. While Steenkamp's case made headlines, Bhuga's story, like many others, went largely unnoticed.

The Hidden Epidemic

Gender-based violence (GBV), particularly intimate partner violence, is a pervasive issue affecting one in four women. It is also a risk factor for HIV. Despite its prevalence, many incidents of GBV go unreported and unnoticed.

Intimate partner violence during pregnancy is a significant concern. According to a study conducted in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, such violence has a significant association with birth asphyxia. The prevalence of birth asphyxia in the study was high, emphasizing the need for measures to prevent intimate partner violence during pregnancy to reduce harm to both the mother and adverse birth outcomes.

The Struggle in Lower-Income Communities

The rates of intimate partner violence are higher in lower-income communities. The lack of resources and support systems exacerbates the problem. Sandiswe Bhuga's case is a stark reminder of this reality.

In Massachusetts, numerous domestic violence programs are available, including crisis hotline numbers and support group contacts. These resources emphasize the importance of recognizing and ending abusive relationships, offering help for individuals in immediate danger.

The Need for Community-Led Support Systems

While there are resources available nationally, such as a national emergency helpline, more support is needed for community-based organizations tackling GBV. Rebecca Oldham, an assistant professor at Middle Tennessee State University, has organized a panel discussion on intimate partner violence, stalking, and sexual assault to raise awareness and provide information on available resources.

The discussion will also focus on the prevalence of abuse and intimate partner violence, highlighting statistics on domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, and violence on college campuses. It emphasizes the importance of being knowledgeable about signs of violence and available resources.

GBV is a complex issue that needs a multi-faceted approach. While certain incidents make news headlines, many others, like Sandiswe Bhuga's, remain in the shadows. By raising awareness, providing resources, and supporting community-led initiatives, we can work towards preventing GBV and ensuring that every woman is safe and valued.