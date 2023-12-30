en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unmasking Fraud: Tony Hetherington’s Investigations into Art and Finance Scams

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:12 pm EST
Unmasking Fraud: Tony Hetherington’s Investigations into Art and Finance Scams

Investigator Tony Hetherington of the Financial Mail on Sunday has recently exposed two separate cases of consumer fraud, shaking the world of finance and art alike. The first case involves an 88-year-old man who was deceived into purchasing counterfeit artworks from a dubious art seller named Marks Art, while the second case details a massive carbon credit scam masterminded by Paul Seakens, a convicted fraudster.

Fraudulent Art Sale

The elderly man was lured into buying overpriced art pieces, including works falsely accredited to an artist named ‘Mrs Banksy Dot’. This scheme was bolstered by high-pressure sales tactics and counterfeit news articles that portrayed the art as a worthwhile investment. These articles, alleged to be from BBC Wales and The Telegraph, were fabricated to enhance the investment’s credibility. Upon investigation, both news outlets confirmed the stories as fraudulent. With the assistance of Hetherington, the victim’s daughter was able to secure a refund from the credit card companies under consumer protection laws. Subsequently, the art seller, Mark Smith, conceded to refund £15,520, acknowledging that the sales were predicated on fraudulent stories.

Carbon Credit Investment Scam

In a separate investigation, Hetherington unraveled the machinations of Paul Seakens, a criminal architect behind a multi-million-pound carbon credit investment scam involving over 70 deceptive firms. Unwitting victims were tricked into buying carbon credits, touted as in-demand by industries, but these credits held no resale value. Despite initial warnings and reports from Hetherington dating back a decade and the involvement of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it took years for legal action to be initiated. In 2021, Seakens was finally convicted of fraud and has been ordered to repay over £1 million to his victims. Presently serving a 13-year prison sentence, Seakens has been banned from operating in the financial sector by the FCA, who cited his lack of honesty.

These cases serve as stark reminders of the necessity for consumer vigilance and the relentless pursuit of justice in the face of fraud. Whether it’s in the realm of art or finance, fraudsters can weave intricate webs of deceit that can ensnare even the most cautious of individuals. But with persistent investigation and the right legal support, justice can be served, and victims can reclaim what’s rightfully theirs.

0
Crime
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Couple Charged with Grand Theft of Christmas Presents Across Two Continents

By Hadeel Hashem

Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend Found Dead: A Tragic Christmas Tale

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic End of Promising Student and Parents in Dover Mansion

By Bijay Laxmi

Indian-Origin Family Found Dead in Massachusetts Mansion: A Suspected Domestic Violence Case

By Rafia Tasleem

New York Police Sergeant Suspected in Family Murder-Suicide ...
@Crime · 8 mins
New York Police Sergeant Suspected in Family Murder-Suicide ...
heart comment 0
Violent Altercation in Entertainment District Prompts Increased Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

Violent Altercation in Entertainment District Prompts Increased Police Vigilance
Duo in NSW Charged Over Police Chases with Child in Car: A Tale of Reckless Endangerment

By Geeta Pillai

Duo in NSW Charged Over Police Chases with Child in Car: A Tale of Reckless Endangerment
Wave of Serious Crimes Sparks Nationwide Concern: A Comprehensive Report

By BNN Correspondents

Wave of Serious Crimes Sparks Nationwide Concern: A Comprehensive Report
The ‘Pig Butchering’ Scam: A Dark Side of the Digital World

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Pig Butchering' Scam: A Dark Side of the Digital World
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
1 min
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
1 min
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
1 min
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
2 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
2 mins
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
3 mins
North Korea Rejects Reconciliation with South Korea: A Shift in Korean Peninsula Dynamics
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
4 mins
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
4 mins
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
5 mins
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
40 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app