en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:55 am EST
Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident

An incident of vandalism has ruffled feathers in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, where the office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—a right-wing, Hindu nationalist, volunteer organisation—was assaulted by an unidentified group. The attackers stoned the building, causing property damage. The motives behind this act of aggression remain shrouded in mystery, sparking a police investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Unraveling the Incident

The stone-pelting took place around midnight between Friday and Saturday. According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Sehore district president, the assailants first disrupted the power supply to the RSS office before launching their assault. No injuries were reported, but the incident has stirred concerns regarding the safety of the RSS office and its members.

A Tightening Spiral of Investigation

The police have initiated a probe into the incident, collecting evidence and examining potential CCTV footage from the vicinity to track down the perpetrators. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Awasthi, along with other police officials, arrived at the RSS office following the incident. The authorities are treating the case with utmost seriousness and have assured appropriate actions upon finding concrete leads.

Possible Motives and Implications

The attack comes on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) victory in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. Given the political and social significance of RSS activities in India, such incidents are not unheard of. However, the unknown assailants’ motives and the incident’s wider implications remain to be determined. The incident has led to heightened security measures around the RSS office and drawn attention to the potential risks faced by politically significant organisations in the country.

0
Crime India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Christmas Season Crime: Duo Arrested for Home Burglaries in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future

By Shivani Chauhan

Daylight Car Theft at Lake Country Dealership: Community Helps in Recovery

By Sakchi Khandelwal

445 FET"O Infiltrators Identified in Turkish National Police

By Safak Costu

Holiday Spirit Marred: Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents ...
@Crime · 11 mins
Holiday Spirit Marred: Couple Charged with Theft of Christmas Presents ...
heart comment 0
Young Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead in Texas: A Community in Mourning

By BNN Correspondents

Young Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead in Texas: A Community in Mourning
Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Outperforms Twitter in Combating Child Sexual Exploitation

By Muhammad Jawad

Elon Musk's 'X' Outperforms Twitter in Combating Child Sexual Exploitation
Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Mother Accused of Strangling Her 2-Year-Old Son

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Mother Accused of Strangling Her 2-Year-Old Son
Police Incidents Across the Globe: Standoff, Power Outage, Mischief, and Fatal Shooting

By Geeta Pillai

Police Incidents Across the Globe: Standoff, Power Outage, Mischief, and Fatal Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
15 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
2 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
3 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
5 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
5 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
7 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
8 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
8 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app