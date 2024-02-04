University Teacher Accused of Rape and Intimidation, Police Investigation Underway

A grave shadow of misconduct has been cast upon the academic corridors with a third-year student at a university accusing a teacher from the Ancient History Department of sexual harassment and intimidation. The teacher, identified as Sagar, is alleged to have crossed the boundaries of professional ethics and human decency.

Unwanted Advances and Intimidation

The student alleges that Sagar proposed to her, breaching the sanctity of the teacher-student relationship. Despite her clear refusal, she claims that he persisted in his advances, continuing to call and message her. It is also reported that Sagar used the extreme threat of suicide to manipulate and intimidate the student. The situation escalated on January 15, when Sagar allegedly lured the student to a park, threatened to end his life and later, according to the student, forcibly had physical relations with her in his room. Furthermore, Sagar is said to have threatened the student into silence about the incident, invoking a fear for personal safety.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

In response to these allegations, the police have taken swift action. A case has been registered against Sagar under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation respectively. Confirming this, Colonelganj ACP Rajeev Kumar Yadav stated that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Previous Allegations of Sexual Harassment

This is not an isolated incident. A similar case emerged at Dhaka University where a group of students locked Professor Nurul Islam's room after he was accused of sexual harassment by a female student. The university authorities have since relieved Prof Nurul Islam of all academic activities. A primary proof was found by the DU fact-finding committee, prompting the syndicate to charge the anti-sexual harassment cell for further investigation into the incident.