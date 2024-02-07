University of Rochester Investigates Antisemitic Graffiti on Campus

The University of Rochester is in the midst of an ongoing investigation into a disturbing incidence of antisemitic graffiti discovered on the River Campus. The offensive symbols and language, which included swastikas and antisemitic slurs, were found scrawled on the walls of the campus tunnels last week.

Advertisment

Immediate Response

The University's Department of Public Safety (DPS) reacted swiftly, eradicating the offending graffiti without delay. The rapid response signifies the University's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its environment and the comfort of its community. The University community, including faculty, staff members, and students, were informed about the incident through a statement released by the University administration.

University's Stance

Advertisment

The statement underscored the institution's core values and emphasized the significance of the tunnel painting tradition as a positive aspect of University life. The tradition, which has been a part of the University's culture for years, is meant to foster creativity and freedom of expression, but never at the cost of hate speech or offensive behavior.

The statement was unequivocal in its condemnation of such acts of hatred, stating that they directly contravene the University's Meliora and ICARE values. Meliora, the University's motto, signifies the ambition to always strive for better, while ICARE represents Integrity, Commitment, Accountability, Respect, and Excellence.

Call to Community

The University administration further encouraged anyone with information about the act of vandalism to come forward and contact the DPS. This is a clear call for community members to actively participate in maintaining the safety and respectability of the University environment.

In conclusion, the statement reaffirmed the University's dedication to fostering a community where open and respectful discussions on challenging topics can take place, and where all members feel fully included in campus life. The incident at the University of Rochester serves as a reminder that intolerance and hate have no place in academic settings, and that the fight for a respectful and inclusive community is continual.