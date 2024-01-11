University of Minnesota Faces Shooting Threat: Suspect Identified as Joseph Mark Rongstad

In the wake of an explicit threat, the University of Minnesota was compelled to issue an emergency alert concerning a potential shooting at its Twin Cities campus. The threat was reportedly made by Joseph Mark Rongstad, a 41-year-old suspect, who allegedly expressed intentions to carry out a shooting attack within the university's premises.

Emergency Measures and Response

The alert, which was disseminated at 7.21 am local time, prompted the university administration to advise its staff members to continue their duties from the safety of their homes. In a move to tighten security, access to the university buildings was limited to individuals possessing a college card. It's noteworthy that at the time of the incident, the spring semester was yet to commence, consequently resulting in a lesser number of students present on campus. Furthermore, the university, in response to Rongstad's threat, mobilized additional police officers to patrol the campus and ensure the safety of those on-site.

Profile of the Suspect

Rongstad, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds, is recognizable by his brown hair and hazel eyes. His criminal history, coupled with his mental health issues, contribute to his alarming profile. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, along with Rongstad's home sheriff's department, are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the threat.

Contextualizing Campus Violence

The incident at the University of Minnesota occurs in the backdrop of another grievous shooting at Perry High School. In this separate occurrence, 17-year-old Dylan Butler opened fire, claiming the life of 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and inflicting injuries on four students and three staff members. Butler, a victim of prolonged bullying since his elementary school years, left no clear motive behind his deadly actions. He succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The authorities are currently investigating both these incidents, grappling with the urgent task of understanding the triggers and thwarting future acts of violence.