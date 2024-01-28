University of Ilorin Student Escapes Kidnapping Attempt

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on January 26, 2024, Moyosore Bright, a first year zoology student at the University of Ilorin, found herself in a desolate bush on the outskirts of Ilorin. She had boarded a mini bus, known locally as Korope, from the university's park, intending to travel to her hostel in Tanke. However, instead of reaching her destination, Bright woke up disoriented, drugged, and robbed of her personal belongings -- a gold chain, an ATM card, and 3,000 naira.

The unsuspecting Bright, along with other students, had boarded the minibus on the university's main campus. However, the ride took a sinister turn when she was rendered unconscious and later found herself in an unfamiliar bushy area. Despite the frightening ordeal, Bright was unharmed, and her mobile phone was left untouched by the culprits.

Police Prompt Response and Investigation

After recovering from the initial shock, Bright reported the incident to the police on the following day. The Tanke Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his team swung into action, launching an immediate investigation into the incident. Ejire Adeyemi Toun, the spokesperson for the Kwara State Police Command, confirmed the incident, stating that every possible measure is being taken to apprehend the culprits.

Victor Olaiya, the Commissioner of Police, has reassured the public of the command's unwavering commitment to maintaining security and preventing crime in the state. He urged the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. This incident has underscored the pressing need for increased security measures, particularly around educational institutions, to ensure the safety of students.