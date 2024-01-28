Unilorin Student Escapes Kidnapping, Spurs Police Probe and Safety Efforts

In the early evening of January 26, 2024, Moyosore Bright, a first-year zoology student at the University of Ilorin, boarded a mini bus at the school's terminal. Little did she know, this seemingly mundane act would soon take a terrifying turn. Hours later, she found herself dropped in an unfamiliar bush, with some of her possessions missing. The incident was reported to the Kwara State Police Command the following day.

Bright's ordeal started when she boarded a mini bus from the university campus, only to later regain consciousness in a bush on the outskirts of Ilorin. The mini bus, often used by students for transportation, had turned out to be a vehicle for her would-be captors. Despite the terrifying situation, Bright managed to escape, surviving a kidnapping attempt that could have ended disastrously.

Police Investigation and Public Reassurance

Upon receiving the report, the Kwara State Police Command promptly initiated an investigation. According to the police spokesperson, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, there were no visible signs of violence on Bright. However, she had lost a gold chain, her ATM cards, and 3000 naira. While her phone was left untouched, her abductors had made off with her other valuable items.

The police's response was swift and thorough. Efforts are currently in full swing to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice. The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, has reassured the public of the police's commitment to ensuring safety and security. He further urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the provided contact numbers or social media platforms.

An Ongoing Battle Against Crime

The incident involving Bright is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against crime in our society. It underscores the need for increased security measures, especially in places like university campuses that are meant to be safe havens for students. It also highlights the importance of public vigilance and reporting suspicious activities to the police promptly.

As the investigation continues, the hope is that the culprits will be swiftly apprehended and brought to book, and that such incidents will serve as a deterrent to others who might contemplate committing similar crimes.