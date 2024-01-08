en English
Crime

University of Guyana Exposes Fraudulent Facebook Page, Warns Public Against Cybercrime

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
University of Guyana Exposes Fraudulent Facebook Page, Warns Public Against Cybercrime

In a recent revelation, the University of Guyana (UG) has exposed a fraudulent Facebook page, masquerading as the university’s official platform.

The university confirmed the page as a clear instance of cybercrime, and strongly clarified that it bore no association with the institution. The deceptive Facebook page, once reported, was subsequently taken down.

UG, in its official statement, urged individuals to exercise utmost caution and refrain from sharing personal information on such dubious platforms.

It warned its community about the potential risks associated with these actions, primarily, the misuse of information for criminal activities.

Crime
