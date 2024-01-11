en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

University Graduate Guilty of Stalking Former Maths Lecturer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:09 pm EST
University Graduate Guilty of Stalking Former Maths Lecturer

Tin Yeung, a 28-year-old former University of Southampton student, was found guilty of stalking his ex-maths lecturer, Professor Erengul Dodd, over a span of three years. The court heard the chilling details of Yeung’s obsession, which included sending her emails of a ‘sexual nature’, printing photos of her young son, and even booking a registry office for their imaginary wedding.

A Delusional Obsession

The severity of Yeung’s delusional obsession escalated to such an extent that Prof Dodd, threatened by his actions, had to temporarily change her workplace. The emails sent by Yeung were not only disturbing but also had a sexual undertone, where he referred to himself as her ‘husband’ and ‘slave’, causing immense distress to Prof Dodd.

The Court’s Verdict

In court, Yeung pleaded guilty to the charges of stalking from July 2019 to April of the previous year. He was handed an 18-week suspended custodial sentence along with a restraining order. This order not only prohibits him from contacting Prof Dodd but also from entering Hampshire. The sentence reflects the court’s recognition of the seriousness and the impact of Yeung’s actions on the victim’s life.

Further Repercussions

Alongside the sentence and restraining order, Yeung must also complete a 12-month offender requirement program. This program, coupled with costs, is a part of the court’s attempt to deter such behavior in the future. The case sheds light on the distressing reality of stalking, highlighting the substantial impact it has on the victims’ lives and well-being.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 mins ago
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
The longstanding alliance between the entertainment industry and cereal companies has facilitated the placement of popular movie and TV show characters on cereal boxes, subtly permeating consumers’ daily life. This promotional strategy often includes toys, especially enticing to children, which fosters brand recognition from an early age. However, the world of artificial intelligence (AI) has
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
20 mins ago
NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee
Poudre School District's Former Employee, Tyler Zanella, Faces 164 Charges
20 mins ago
Poudre School District's Former Employee, Tyler Zanella, Faces 164 Charges
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to High-Profile Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor
9 mins ago
Delhi High Court Denies Parole to High-Profile Murder Convict Ravi Kapoor
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
14 mins ago
Pakistan Police Crackdown on Illegal Gambling: 11 Arrested in Twin Raids
Land Dispute Turns Violent in Buriram, Thailand: Man Attacked Amid Ownership Contention
17 mins ago
Land Dispute Turns Violent in Buriram, Thailand: Man Attacked Amid Ownership Contention
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
6 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
7 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
8 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
9 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
9 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
9 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
9 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
9 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
9 mins
Sanders' Campaign Funds Transfer to Family-Run Institute Sparks Ethical Concerns
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app