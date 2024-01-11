University Graduate Guilty of Stalking Former Maths Lecturer

Tin Yeung, a 28-year-old former University of Southampton student, was found guilty of stalking his ex-maths lecturer, Professor Erengul Dodd, over a span of three years. The court heard the chilling details of Yeung’s obsession, which included sending her emails of a ‘sexual nature’, printing photos of her young son, and even booking a registry office for their imaginary wedding.

A Delusional Obsession

The severity of Yeung’s delusional obsession escalated to such an extent that Prof Dodd, threatened by his actions, had to temporarily change her workplace. The emails sent by Yeung were not only disturbing but also had a sexual undertone, where he referred to himself as her ‘husband’ and ‘slave’, causing immense distress to Prof Dodd.

The Court’s Verdict

In court, Yeung pleaded guilty to the charges of stalking from July 2019 to April of the previous year. He was handed an 18-week suspended custodial sentence along with a restraining order. This order not only prohibits him from contacting Prof Dodd but also from entering Hampshire. The sentence reflects the court’s recognition of the seriousness and the impact of Yeung’s actions on the victim’s life.

Further Repercussions

Alongside the sentence and restraining order, Yeung must also complete a 12-month offender requirement program. This program, coupled with costs, is a part of the court’s attempt to deter such behavior in the future. The case sheds light on the distressing reality of stalking, highlighting the substantial impact it has on the victims’ lives and well-being.