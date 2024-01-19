Union County Tragedy: Murder-Suicide in Foreclosed Home Shakes Community

In Union County, a tragic incident unfolded in a serene neighborhood, marking one of the most horrific events in recent memory. A 42-year-old mother, identified as Andrea Alarcon, annihilated her entire family—her husband Ruben Alarcon and their two young daughters—before turning the gun on herself. This devastating act of violence took place within the confines of their Lincrest Terrace home in Union, a residence that had recently been subjected to foreclosure and subsequently auctioned at a sheriff's sale for $332,000.

The Grim Discovery

The bodies were unearthed by the Union County Sheriff's Department during a routine eviction notice service. Each of the four family members bore the unmistakable signs of gunshot wounds, with the murder weapon found ominously in close proximity to Andrea Alarcon's lifeless body. A joint investigation by the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the township police department put the pieces together, concluding that Andrea Alarcon was indeed the perpetrator of this heart-wrenching massacre.

Respect for the Grieving

In a considerate gesture towards the grieving families involved, the authorities have chosen to withhold further details. The two innocent daughters, robbed of their futures, were students at the local Hannah Caldwell Elementary School. Their identities have been kept confidential, allowing the affected families some privacy in this painful period.

The House with a Dark Past

The house, a silent witness to the tragedy, had been in the ownership of the Alarcon family since the year 2000. Recently, it was purchased by a local nonprofit that provides therapy for children grappling with developmental challenges. The Union County Sheriff's Office and the mayor of Union Township have refrained from issuing additional comments on the incident, allowing the heavy silence to speak volumes about the deep-seated grief plaguing the community.