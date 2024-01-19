Union City Man Faces Charges for Embezzlement and Criminal Enterprise

David Edward White, a 67-year-old Union City resident, is facing a slew of charges related to his tenure as the co-trustee of the John Stirling White Trust. His late father's trust was meant to benefit several adult children who were slated to share the estate's income, generated from the Winery Office Building in Farmington. However, White's responsibilities as a trustee came to an abrupt end in 2019 when he was removed by the Oakland County Probate Court for failing to provide the requisite financial accounting.

Charges Stemming from Misuse of Trust Funds

Following a thorough investigation by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, a litany of charges were leveled against White. He is accused of running a criminal enterprise, embezzling more than $300,000 from the trust in the five-year period between 2014 and 2019, and evading taxes by not declaring the embezzled funds. White waived his right to a preliminary examination and is currently free after posting a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

Arraignment and Potential Penalties

White is set to be arraigned on January 25 at the Sixth Circuit Court in Pontiac. The charges he faces include a 20-year felony for operating a criminal enterprise and three embezzlement charges, each carrying a sentence ranging from five to 15 years. Moreover, he faces six counts of tax evasion, each adding to the potential severity of his punishment.

A Call for Honesty and Integrity

Attorney General Dana Nessel underscored the importance of honesty and integrity in the administration of trusts and estates. The case against White brings to the fore the potential risk of mismanagement and misuse of funds when those entrusted with fiduciary duties fail to uphold their responsibilities. It serves as a stark reminder of the significant consequences when the trust placed in an individual is breached.