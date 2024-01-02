Uniland Festival Organizer Alleges Assault Over Payment Dispute with Shatta Wale

Uniland Festival’s event organizer, Rich Focus, has spoken out about a payment dispute that escalated to a physical altercation involving Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale and his manager, Sammy Flex. The controversy unfolded over two days at the festival, held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on December 29 and 30. Shatta Wale was slated to perform but backed out, alleging non-payment of performance fees.

Forced Apology Under Duress

In the aftermath of the incident, an apology was issued by the festival’s organizers, acknowledging poor event management. However, Rich Focus has since revealed that this apology was made under duress. The organizer alleges that he was kidnapped and assaulted by unknown individuals who forced him to apologize on camera.

A History of Difficulties

This is not the first instance of Shatta Wale causing complications for event organizers. Rich Focus detailed a previous occasion where the artist made last-minute demands and failed to show up for a performance despite receiving payment. Such incidents have created a fraught relationship between the artist and event organizers.

The Payment Dispute

For the Uniland Festival, negotiations with Sammy Flex had resulted in an agreement of 100,000 Ghana Cedis as Shatta Wale’s performance fee, with half to be paid upfront. The contract stated that the balance would be settled 15 days after the event. However, Rich Focus alleges that hours before the festival’s commencement, he was pressured to pay the remaining 50,000 Cedis. Under threat, he complied, but this did not prevent the subsequent assault by individuals allegedly from Shatta Wale’s camp.

Rich Focus has announced his intention to pursue legal action against Shatta Wale for breach of contract and the damages caused by this incident.