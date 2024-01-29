Unidentified Woman's Body Found in Makurdi Refuse Dump

In a startling incident that has sent ripples across Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, police have discovered the body of an unidentified young woman in a refuse dump. The victim was found at Nyima Hudco quarters on the morning of Sunday, January 28, 2024. It was revealed that the body had been placed in a sack by the unknown perpetrators before being callously discarded at the site.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the initiation of an investigation into the incident. However, the identity of the victim remains a mystery. The police are steadfast in their commitment to unearthing the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, but key details elude them at this stage.

An Echo of Past Tragedy

This incident bears an eerie resemblance to a case from July 2023, where another woman, Dorcas Shangev, was found dead under similar circumstances—a day after her birthday—with missing body parts. The identity of the woman in the current case, however, is yet to be ascertained.

