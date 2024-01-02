Unidentified Woman Found on Gyllyngvase Beach: Police Appeal for Public Assistance

On the first day of the New Year, the typically serene Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall became the site of a grim discovery. Police found the body of an unidentified woman, believed to be white and aged between 50 to 70, washed ashore around 11 am. The woman, with a medium build and short grey hair, stood approximately 5ft 2in to 5ft 4in tall.

Details of the Deceased

She was clothed in blue corduroy trousers, blue leather flat soled ankle boots, a blue Quba brand sails jacket, and a red woollen top. Distinctively, no obvious tattoos, jewellery, or personal items were found with her that could aid in her identification. As of now, the cause of her death and the duration she had been in the sea remains undetermined.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying her to inform her next of kin. The Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team, Falmouth Lifeboat, and the ambulance service promptly responded to the incident, with the casualty already recovered from the water upon their arrival. Numerous passersby also assisted at the scene.

Urgent Call to Action

The police are urging anyone with information that might help identify the woman or report someone missing fitting her description to contact Devon and Cornwall Police. This is a critical step in advancing the investigation and providing closure for her loved ones. The discovery underscores the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in such cases.