en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found on Menominee Indian Reservation, Wisconsin: An Ongoing Investigation

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Unidentified Skeletal Remains Found on Menominee Indian Reservation, Wisconsin: An Ongoing Investigation

On the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin, a stark discovery has sent ripples through the local community and law enforcement. Human skeletal remains were unearthed in a secluded woodland on October 30, stirring a wave of speculation and unease. The Menominee Tribal Police Department, handling the investigation, revealed that the remains were those of an adult female, possibly White or Native American, aged between 23 and 33 at her time of death. Her height was gauged to be anywhere between 5’7″ and 6’5″.

A Mysterious Death, An Unidentified Woman

The condition of the bones suggested that the woman had been deceased for a period ranging from a year to a decade. The mystery deepened as her identity could not be matched with any known missing persons from the reservation or the surrounding areas. The discovery has cast a long shadow over the community, which is grappling with the unsettling reality of an unidentified woman, her life abruptly ended, and her story untold.

A Joint Investigation

The Menominee Tribal Police Department is not alone in its quest to unravel the woman’s identity and the circumstances of her death. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the effort, bringing its vast resources and experience to bear on this perplexing case. The collaboration signals the gravity of the situation and underscores the commitment to uncover the truth.

Public Appeal

In the face of the elusive truth, the police have turned to the public for assistance. A contact number for tips has been provided, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The case has underscored the essential role the public can play in solving such mysteries, and the hope is that this appeal will bring crucial leads to light.

0
Crime United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
10 seconds ago
Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges
Oliver Hernández Caballero, a 25-year-old special education teacher from Damascus, Maryland, is facing two counts of first-degree child abuse. The charges stem from accusations of severe physical abuse inflicted upon his 5-month-old baby. Hernández Caballero was alone with the infant when the incident reportedly occurred on December 28. The baby, who had difficulty eating and
Maryland Special Education Teacher Faces Child Abuse Charges
Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls
1 min ago
Cryptocurrency Fuelling Opioid Crisis: Senator Elizabeth Warren Calls for Tighter Controls
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
1 min ago
Fatal Car Crash near Killen: Florence Man Charged with Manslaughter
Milton Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Possession Faces Multiple Charges
20 seconds ago
Milton Man Arrested for Illegal Drug Possession Faces Multiple Charges
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
20 seconds ago
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
42 seconds ago
Road Rage Incident Shakes Grantsville; Community and Authorities Seek Answers
Latest Headlines
World News
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
8 seconds
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
17 seconds
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
24 seconds
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
43 seconds
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
59 seconds
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
1 min
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
1 min
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
2 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
2 mins
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
49 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app