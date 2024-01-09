Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large

A deadly hit-and-run incident that unfolded in Louisville on Monday night has left a man unidentified and a city in shock. The episode took place around 11 p.m. when the unknown male was traversing the National Turnpike, in the vicinity of Fairdale in the 8200 block. The man was hit by a vehicle driving north, which subsequently escaped the scene, neglecting to provide any assistance.

Police in Search of Hit-and-Run Driver

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), currently in an active pursuit of the driver implicated in the collision, has not yet disclosed any specifics about the identity of the vehicle involved. The LMPD’s traffic unit, tasked with the ongoing investigation, is calling upon the public for assistance. Aiming to uncover any useful information about the fatal incident, an anonymous tip line has been established by the LMPD.

Victim Yet to be Identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is also involved in the case, working to determine the identity of the victim. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, adding another layer of urgency to the unfolding investigation.

Investigation Continues amidst Public Appeal

The investigation into this tragic event continues, with updates anticipated as more information becomes available to the authorities. In this time of crisis, the LMPD is urging the public to come forward with any pertinent details. With the perpetrator still at large and a victim yet to be identified, the community’s cooperation could prove invaluable in shedding light on this fatal hit-and-run.