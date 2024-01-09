en English
Accidents

Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large

A deadly hit-and-run incident that unfolded in Louisville on Monday night has left a man unidentified and a city in shock. The episode took place around 11 p.m. when the unknown male was traversing the National Turnpike, in the vicinity of Fairdale in the 8200 block. The man was hit by a vehicle driving north, which subsequently escaped the scene, neglecting to provide any assistance.

Police in Search of Hit-and-Run Driver

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), currently in an active pursuit of the driver implicated in the collision, has not yet disclosed any specifics about the identity of the vehicle involved. The LMPD’s traffic unit, tasked with the ongoing investigation, is calling upon the public for assistance. Aiming to uncover any useful information about the fatal incident, an anonymous tip line has been established by the LMPD.

Victim Yet to be Identified

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is also involved in the case, working to determine the identity of the victim. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, adding another layer of urgency to the unfolding investigation.

Investigation Continues amidst Public Appeal

The investigation into this tragic event continues, with updates anticipated as more information becomes available to the authorities. In this time of crisis, the LMPD is urging the public to come forward with any pertinent details. With the perpetrator still at large and a victim yet to be identified, the community’s cooperation could prove invaluable in shedding light on this fatal hit-and-run.

Accidents Crime United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

