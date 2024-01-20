Unidentified Gunmen Abduct Passengers in Ekiti-Ondo Incident

In a chilling incident on Thursday night, unidentified gunmen targeted two stationary vehicles on a road between Ekiti and Ondo States, abducting the passengers and disappearing into the vastness of the adjacent forest. The vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a white Toyota Highlander, were discovered on Friday morning bearing the echo of the past night's terror in the form of bullet marks.

Advertisment

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident, adding an additional layer of concern and urgency to the unfolding narrative. Despite the absence of formal complaints from the victims' families, the police's anti-kidnapping unit has sprung into action. A search operation in the forest, the apparent lair of the kidnappers, has been initiated.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Incident

The unsettling event has left more questions than answers. There has been no report of missing persons in the state, leading to uncertainty about the exact number of victims involved in the kidnapping. The question of whether the kidnappers have demanded a ransom remains unanswered, further clouding the situation.

A community source, who wished to remain anonymous, provided further details about the incident. The source confirmed the finding of the vehicles on Friday morning, and the bullet marks they bore seemed to narrate the horrific ordeal the passengers must have experienced. However, the source couldn't confirm the exact number of victims, adding another layer of ambiguity to the hostage situation.

The incident adds to a growing list of security concerns in the region, and the authorities have their task cut out. The coming days will hopefully shed more light on the situation, leading to the safe return of the victims and the apprehension of the perpetrators.