Unidentified Gunmen Abduct Former Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council

Former Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, has been abducted in an unsettling early morning incident. The abduction took place at his residence in Orodo, Mbaitoli Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, by unidentified assailants who have yet to make contact with the monarch’s family.

The gunmen, whose identities remain unknown, carried out the abduction in the early hours of Saturday. Eze Ohiri, who is recognized as the traditional ruler of the Orodo Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli LGA, has served in the capacity of state chairman of the traditional institution during the tenure of former Governor Rochas Okorocha. The assailants have taken the monarch to an undisclosed location, leaving the community in a state of apprehension.

Community in Tension

The incident has created a wave of unease within the community, with some residents reportedly fleeing their homes. The family of the monarch, who had gathered for the Christmas season, has yet to make a public statement. However, the undercurrent of anxiety within the community is palpable, with many waiting anxiously for updates.

Police Response

The spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, while acknowledging the dearth of detailed information, has pledged to provide updates as more facts become available. The Police are currently investigating the incident, seeking to uncover the identities of the gunmen and secure the safe return of Eze Ohiri.