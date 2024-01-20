Unidentified Assailants Abduct Two in Otu Town, Oyo State

In the quietude of the late-night hours on Saturday, the serenity of Otu town in Oyo State was disrupted by a harrowing event. Two individuals, namely Mr. Dayo Olayanju and the wife of Mr. Kehinde Obasola, were forcibly taken from their surroundings by unidentified individuals. The incident, which took place around 2 am near the vicinity of Okeho road, has left the residents of this otherwise peaceful community in a state of deep concern and uncertainty.

During the course of the event, Mr. Kehinde Obasola found himself in the crosshairs of the assailants. In a desperate bid for survival, Mr. Obasola managed to escape, despite being pelted with bullets. His wife, however, was not so fortunate. The assailants managed to abduct her, along with Mr. Dayo Olayanju, and their current whereabouts remain unknown.

A Community in Concern

The kidnapping has sent shockwaves through the town of Otu, with its residents grappling with the reality of such an unsettling incident taking place in their midst. The community leader, who wished to retain anonymity, confirmed the occurrence of the events, further solidifying the grim reality of the situation.

While the residents are left to ponder the motives of these unidentified assailants, the law enforcement agencies are yet to provide any substantial information. It remains unclear whether the kidnappers have made any demands or if any leads have been established in the case. The veil of uncertainty continues to hang heavily over Otu town, as they anxiously await more information regarding their fellow townsfolk.