Unexplained Disappearance: The Search for Newcastle Man, Roy Johnson

The search is on for Roy Johnson, a 48-year-old Newcastle man who has vanished without a trace. Last seen in the Harton Lane vicinity of South Shields on January 20, approximately 10.55 pm, his sudden and unexplained absence has alarmed those close to him and prompted the Northumbria Police to issue a public appeal for assistance in his location.

Who is Roy Johnson?

Roy, a well-known figure in his community, is described as a white male, standing at about 5'10" in height, of medium build, with short grey hair. The day he disappeared, he was seen wearing a grey t-shirt and hoodie, denim jeans, black trainers, and a black coat. Known to have connections in the Kenton area of Newcastle, his sudden disappearance has created a wave of concern in the community.

The Search and Public Appeal

Northumbria Police, while conducting intensive searches, have also turned to the public for help. They urge anyone with information about Roy's whereabouts to reach out. Specifically, they have asked people to call on 101 and mention the reference number NP-20240120-1118. The situation remains an active search as no significant leads have been found yet.

Still A Mystery

Roy's disappearance is a mystery that needs to be solved. The lack of any contact since his last sighting has intensified the concern for his welfare. The police are hoping that their public appeal will lead to information that could shed light on his whereabouts. The search for Roy Johnson continues as every minute counts in ensuring his safe return.