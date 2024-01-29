Unexpected Lane Closures Disrupt Traffic in Downtown Memphis

The Memphis Police have announced an indefinite closure of the southbound curb lane at the intersection of S. Second Street and Gayoso Avenue in Downtown Memphis. The sudden lane closure has caused significant delays, disrupting the usual traffic flow and prompting local drivers to seek other routes.

Unspecified Reasons for Lane Closure

As of yet, the police have not provided any specific reasons for the unexpected lane closure. There is also no estimated time for when the lanes will be reopened, leaving the local drivers and commuters in a state of uncertainty.

Advisory for Local Drivers

Motorists are advised to stay updated about the traffic situation in the area. The FOX13 Memphis app, known for providing breaking news alerts, is recommended as a reliable source of information during this period.

