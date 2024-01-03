en English
Crime

Unexpected Family Ties: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Related to Reality TV Stars

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Unexpected Family Ties: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Related to Reality TV Stars

Genealogist Dr. Adina Newman, popularly known as My Family Genie, has made a startling revelation about the family tree of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, infamous for her part in her mother’s murder. After meticulous research, Newman has claimed that Blanchard shares a familial bond with reality television personalities, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney. The common thread comes in the form of common ancestors, Antoine Bourg and Antoinette Landry, from the 1600s, establishing Schroeder and Blanchard as at least 11th cousins. The news left Schroeder, well-known for her part in ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ expressing her surprise on Instagram.

The Unveiling of a Shared Past

Dr. Newman’s exploration into Blanchard’s maternal lineage uncovered her connection to Schroeder, causing quite a stir. Blanchard, who recently completed over seven years of a 10-year sentence for her involvement in planning and covering up her mother’s murder, has been the subject of various documentaries, including HBO’s ‘Mommy Dead and Dearest,’ and Hulu’s ‘The Act.’ Her mother, Clauddine Blanchard, was reportedly suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition where a caretaker fabricates or induces illness in the person they’re responsible for.

Reality TV Connections

Dr. Newman’s research went beyond Blanchard and Schroeder, revealing another surprising connection. ‘Pump Rules’ star Katie Maloney also shares a lineage with Blanchard. These findings have added a new twist to the already complex and widely publicized story of Blanchard.

Life After Release

Since her release from prison, Blanchard has gained a significant following on social media, where she has expressed her admiration for pop star Taylor Swift and her desire to meet the singer at a Kansas City Chiefs game. This unexpected and intriguing connection between Blanchard, Schroeder, and Maloney has added a fresh layer of intrigue to the lives and histories of these public figures.

Crime United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

