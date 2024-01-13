en English
Crime

Unexpected Death of Person of Interest in Morey Pelton Homicide Case

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:59 pm EST
Unexpected Death of Person of Interest in Morey Pelton Homicide Case

In an unexpected turn of events, Kelly Hincks, a pivotal name in the Morey Pelton homicide case, was found lifeless in the serene fields of Bonneville County. Hincks, 62, whose involvement in the case raised numerous questions, met an untimely end on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency Response and Death

Emergency services received an urgent call about a man suffering a medical episode on the 3000 East Block of Swan Valley Highway, an area known for its tranquility. Upon arrival, they found Hincks in a critical condition. Despite their best efforts to resuscitate him, Hincks was pronounced dead at the scene, adding another layer of mystery to the unfolding narrative.

Bonneville County’s Investigation

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the county coroner, has taken up the mantle of investigating Hincks’ death. The circumstances surrounding his demise remain enigmatic, and the question arises: what role did Hincks play in the Morey Pelton homicide case?

Unresolved Homicide and Delayed Trial

Morey Pelton’s lifeless body was discovered at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 in May 2022, a case that has since been under the limelight. Randy Michael Larkin was apprehended in July 2022 in connection to Pelton’s murder, and was subsequently indicted for first-degree murder. However, Larkin’s trial, initially set for July 2023, has been postponed due to health complications. The court awaits a new trial date in April, a delay that leaves the community in suspense.

As the wheels of justice continue to turn, the death of Hincks adds an unforeseen twist to the Morey Pelton homicide case. The community looks on, hoping for swift justice and answers to the lingering questions that surround these tragic events.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

