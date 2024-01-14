en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unexpected Company Directorship Exposes Flaw in UK’s Registration System

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Unexpected Company Directorship Exposes Flaw in UK’s Registration System

In an unsettling turn of events, retired investment adviser Michael Lott was informed by Companies House that he had been registered as the director of a new company, Brian Allotment Care, without his prior knowledge or consent. A letter congratulating him on his new role was the first indication Lott had of his unexpected directorship.

Unwarranted Directorship

The company, registered in Watford, Hertfordshire, had used Lott’s name, date of birth, and home address without his permission, leaving him bewildered and concerned about the potential misuse of his personal details. As soon as he discovered this, Lott promptly contacted Companies House to express his anxieties about the situation.

A Flawed System?

This incident underscores a significant flaw in the UK’s company registration process, where the ease of registration, requiring only a small fee and no identity verification, has paved the way for potential fraudulent activities. Such a system not only jeopardises the financial stability of businesses but also raises serious concerns about individuals’ personal and financial security.

Implications and Repercussions

The implications of such fraudulent activities are far-reaching, with innocent individuals like Lott inadvertently becoming entangled in potentially illegal activities. The incident has sparked questions about the lack of safeguards in place to prevent such occurrences and the need for stricter regulations to ensure the safety and security of individuals and businesses alike.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 mins ago
Ex-Guard Accused of Fatally Striking Man with Vehicle in Albuquerque
In a chilling incident in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a former Metropolitan Detention Center guard, Christopher Facey, stands accused of using his vehicle as a lethal weapon. The victim, Guadalupe Maldonado, was struck down on a fateful Friday night, leading to a tangled web of infidelity, violence, and death. Facey’s Storied Past Facey is not new
Ex-Guard Accused of Fatally Striking Man with Vehicle in Albuquerque
Beloved Community Figure Marcus Harris Killed in Atlanta: A City in Shock, a Family in Grief
9 mins ago
Beloved Community Figure Marcus Harris Killed in Atlanta: A City in Shock, a Family in Grief
High Court Orders Review of Departmental Punishment for Acquitted Officer
9 mins ago
High Court Orders Review of Departmental Punishment for Acquitted Officer
Amazon Customer Receives Empty iPad Box, Police Refuse to Record as Crime
8 mins ago
Amazon Customer Receives Empty iPad Box, Police Refuse to Record as Crime
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
9 mins ago
Haryana's Minister Anil Vij Takes Unyielding Stand Against Immigration Fraud
RAF Heroes' Dark Post-War Legacy: Smuggling Gold and Arms
9 mins ago
RAF Heroes' Dark Post-War Legacy: Smuggling Gold and Arms
Latest Headlines
World News
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
25 seconds
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
27 seconds
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
33 seconds
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
38 seconds
Guglielmo Vicario: The Understated Goalkeeper Driving Tottenham's Ascendancy
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
50 seconds
Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald Proposes the Abolishment of Stormont in a United Ireland
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
1 min
Novak Djokovic: The Uncelebrated Titan of Tennis
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
1 min
Carlos Rodon's Uphill Battle: A Quest for Redemption After a Challenging 2024 Season
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
1 min
Cricket Victoria CEO Denies Contract Offer to Babar Azam
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
1 min
The Need for Speed: A Persistent Challenge in Irish Rugby Ahead of the Six Nations
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app