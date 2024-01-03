Unexpected Birth Leads to the Enforcement of Pocso Act in Tiruvannamalai Village

A 16-year-old girl from a village near Tiruvannamalai town, who unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy, has triggered a chain of events leading to the enforcement of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act of 2012. The girl’s parents were unaware of her pregnancy until the birth. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the girl was involved in a romantic relationship with a local 19-year-old electrician. The couple had planned to marry once the girl reached the legal age.

Health Complications and Legal Consequences

Following the delivery, the girl’s health declined significantly, leading to her admission to Vandavasi government general hospital with her newborn. The unusual situation was reported to the district child welfare committee by the hospital’s doctors. Subsequently, child welfare officials visited the hospital and lodged a complaint with the Vandavasi all-women police. The 19-year-old boy was charged under the Pocso Act and detained. He was later presented before a local court, which ordered his judicial custody.

POCSO Act: A Shield for Minors

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, enacted in 2012, serves to protect children from sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography. It provides a robust legal framework to effectively address the heinous crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation against children. The Act casts a duty on the central and state governments to spread awareness through media about the provisions of this Act.

Other Instances of POCSO Act Enforcement

There have been numerous recent cases across India where the POCSO Act has been invoked. This includes the case of an 11-year-old girl in Munnar, sexually assaulted by a migrant labourer from Jharkhand. The police are currently searching for the accused, who fled the scene. In another incident, a 17-year-old girl from Odisha was gang-raped by 13 people in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, leading to 11 arrests. A similar case in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district involved a pregnant minor who was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man. The girl died after consuming a poisonous substance, delivering a stillborn baby.