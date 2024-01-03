en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Unexpected Birth Leads to the Enforcement of Pocso Act in Tiruvannamalai Village

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
Unexpected Birth Leads to the Enforcement of Pocso Act in Tiruvannamalai Village

A 16-year-old girl from a village near Tiruvannamalai town, who unexpectedly gave birth to a baby boy, has triggered a chain of events leading to the enforcement of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act of 2012. The girl’s parents were unaware of her pregnancy until the birth. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the girl was involved in a romantic relationship with a local 19-year-old electrician. The couple had planned to marry once the girl reached the legal age.

Health Complications and Legal Consequences

Following the delivery, the girl’s health declined significantly, leading to her admission to Vandavasi government general hospital with her newborn. The unusual situation was reported to the district child welfare committee by the hospital’s doctors. Subsequently, child welfare officials visited the hospital and lodged a complaint with the Vandavasi all-women police. The 19-year-old boy was charged under the Pocso Act and detained. He was later presented before a local court, which ordered his judicial custody.

POCSO Act: A Shield for Minors

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, enacted in 2012, serves to protect children from sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography. It provides a robust legal framework to effectively address the heinous crimes of sexual abuse and exploitation against children. The Act casts a duty on the central and state governments to spread awareness through media about the provisions of this Act.

Other Instances of POCSO Act Enforcement

There have been numerous recent cases across India where the POCSO Act has been invoked. This includes the case of an 11-year-old girl in Munnar, sexually assaulted by a migrant labourer from Jharkhand. The police are currently searching for the accused, who fled the scene. In another incident, a 17-year-old girl from Odisha was gang-raped by 13 people in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, leading to 11 arrests. A similar case in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district involved a pregnant minor who was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man. The girl died after consuming a poisonous substance, delivering a stillborn baby.

0
Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Son of Ex-Criminal Sentenced for Large-Scale Drug Operation in New Zealand

By Mazhar Abbas

Lincoln Park Shooting: Julian Espinoza Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charge

By Mazhar Abbas

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Swatted Following Controversial Ballot Decision

By BNN Correspondents

Man and Mother Assaulted by Suspected Drug Racket Members in Thiruvananthapuram

By Rafia Tasleem

Thiruvananthapuram Gangster Faces Charges for Brutal Dog Attack ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Thiruvananthapuram Gangster Faces Charges for Brutal Dog Attack ...
heart comment 0
Spokane Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery: Second Suspect Still at Large

By Hadeel Hashem

Spokane Police Investigate Alleged Armed Robbery: Second Suspect Still at Large
Victims’ Rights Overlooked: Scrutinizing the Policies of LA County District Attorney George Gascón

By Rizwan Shah

Victims' Rights Overlooked: Scrutinizing the Policies of LA County District Attorney George Gascón
Former Hayfield High Principal Admits to Juvenile Sexual Assault Charges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Former Hayfield High Principal Admits to Juvenile Sexual Assault Charges
Thane Fisherman Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Sexual Assault; A Look at Global Child Sexual Assault Cases

By Dil Bar Irshad

Thane Fisherman Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Sexual Assault; A Look at Global Child Sexual Assault Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
1 min
URMC and AHA Champion Public Access to CPR Training in Rochester
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
1 min
Jharkhand Medical Community Achieves Significant Milestone with CME Credit Hours
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
1 min
Johnny DiPuglia: From Washington Nationals to Kansas City Royals
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
2 mins
Socialist Equality Party Joins European Elections to Oppose War and Capitalism
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
Senior Chinese Official Urges Taiwan to Make 'Correct Choice' in Upcoming Elections
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
2 mins
Pakistan's Senate Calls for a National Agenda: Opposition Leader Stresses Economic Stability and Policy Continuity
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
2 mins
Ukrainian Politician Kira Rudik's Home Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
2 mins
Reese Waters Joins San Diego State University, Strengthens Aztecs Basketball Team
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
2 mins
Ma'an Calls for Volunteers in a Bold Move to Boost Social Change
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
37 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app