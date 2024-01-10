Unemployed Man Faces Charges for Alleged Phone Theft in Abuja

Odoh Ernest, a 22-year-old unemployed man, found himself standing before the Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on charges of theft and mischief. The allegations stem from an incident in which Ernest is accused of stealing two high-end cell phones valued at a staggering N820,000. The phones, an iPhone 12 Pro Max and a Techno Camo 10, were reported missing on January 5 by the complainant, Izong Stephenie.

Incident Details

The incident unraveled as Stephenie and her sister were returning from a visit to a local supermarket. According to Stephenie, Ernest seized the opportunity to make off with their cell phones. The case was promptly reported to the Garki Police Station, where an immediate investigation was initiated.

Investigation and Court Proceedings

During the investigation, Ernest was unable to provide a satisfactory account of himself, further raising suspicions. He was subsequently accused of violating sections 287 and 327 of the Penal Code. These sections deal with theft and mischief, respectively.

Despite the damning allegations and the weight of the police investigation, Ernest maintained his innocence. He pled not guilty to the charges leveled against him. In light of his plea, the presiding judge, Aliyu Kagarko, granted Ernest bail. The bail was set at a hefty N1 million, with the added condition of providing a surety for the same amount. The case has been adjourned until January 24, where further proceedings will take place.

Implications and Community Impact

While the legal proceedings are yet to conclude, the incident has already sent ripples through the local community. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and safety measures, particularly in public spaces. The case also raises vital questions about the broader issue of unemployment and its potential links to crime in the area.