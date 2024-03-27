Unemployed BTech Graduate Arrested in Bengaluru for Stealing Laptops from PGs

Bengaluru police have apprehended a 29-year-old unemployed BTech graduate from Rajasthan, identified as Jassu Agarwal, for allegedly engaging in a series of laptop thefts from various paying guest accommodations across the city since 2022. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda announced that with Agarwal's arrest, police have solved four cases and recovered 24 laptops valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Advertisment

Chronology of Thefts and Arrest

Agarwal, hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, moved to Bengaluru from Noida in search of employment after quitting her job at a private bank. She resided in PGs located in the IT corridor, including areas like Tin Factory, Marathahalli, Bellandur, Silk Board, Hebbal, Mahadevapura, and Whitefield, under the guise of attending job interviews. During her stays, she noticed unattended laptops, which she then decided to steal, primarily during dinner hours. The stolen laptops were sold in the second-hand electronic market for Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. Agarwal's activities finally caught police attention following a complaint in September 2022, leading to her arrest after analysis of CCTV footage and further investigation.

Modus Operandi and Investigation

Advertisment

The police disclosed that Agarwal's method involved securing short-term accommodation in PGs, where she assured owners of her temporary stay. This strategy allowed her unchallenged access to commit the thefts. The investigation into the laptop thefts gained momentum with the recovery of CCTV footage showing a person, later identified as Agarwal, fleeing with laptops. This vital evidence, along with testimonies from PG owners and other residents, helped in tracking down Agarwal.

Implications of The Arrest

Agarwal's arrest throws light on the vulnerability of shared accommodations to such thefts and emphasizes the need for better security measures in PGs. It also highlights the desperation and lengths individuals might go to when faced with unemployment and financial instability. The police are currently working on identifying the owners of the recovered laptops and have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests as the investigation continues. This case serves as a cautionary tale about the security of personal belongings in shared living spaces and the unforeseen consequences of economic hardships.