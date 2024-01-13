Underworld Figure Jose Matus Assassinated in Belize City, Two Bystanders Injured

In the early hours of a new year, Belize City witnessed its first homicide of 2024, marking a grim start to the year. The victim was Jose “El Wapo” Matus, a 45-year-old resident of Corozal Town, who was brutally assassinated in an alleged drive-by shooting.

The Assault

The incident unfolded on Rio Bravo Crescent in the Fabers Road Extension area. Matus, known for his underworld connections, was behind the wheel of a blue GMC vehicle when an unknown assailant fired a hail of bullets through the driver’s side window. The assault was so intense that the vehicle was left riddled with bullet holes, and Matus died at the wheel.

Collateral Damage

Tragically, the attack did not just claim the life of Matus. Two unidentified females, believed to be bystanders, were caught in the crossfire. They were immediately rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition remains undisclosed.

Matus’s Criminal Past

Jose Matus was no stranger to law enforcement. He had been previously charged with gang membership in June and narrowly escaped an attempted murder last year. During a state of emergency declared in 2022, following a series of killings, Matus was among those sought after by the authorities.

His violent death has triggered an intense investigation by the police. However, it also raises the spectre of potential retaliatory violence that could further disrupt the peace in the community.