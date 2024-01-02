Uncle Fester Co-Defendant Preslie McGaughey Dies at 32; Charges Dismissed

Preslie McGaughey, one of the individuals charged alongside Stephen Preisler, the infamous drug author known as ‘Uncle Fester,’ has tragically passed away at the tender age of 32. McGaughey was due to appear in court for a plea hearing on a total of ten charges, a list that included the possession of methamphetamine.

Her defense attorney, Daniel Mitchell, unexpectedly informed the court of her untimely death based on information from various sources. These included police and family, who confirmed that the incident had occurred ‘over the weekend.’

Charges Dismissed

Following Mitchell’s shocking announcement, both the prosecutors and Judge Thomas Walsh immediately concurred to dismiss the grave charges against McGaughey. At the time of reporting, the Green Bay Police had no available information regarding the circumstances surrounding her death, and no obituary had been located.

McGaughey was among four individuals charged after a significant police raid on the home of Stephen Preisler. Preisler has gained notoriety for writing books under the pseudonym ‘Uncle Fester’ on topics like producing ricin and methamphetamine. Preisler himself is scheduled for trial on February 7.

Meanwhile, co-defendant Stacy Olson will face a status conference on January 17, and Stephanie Tiegs is set for a plea hearing on April 1 on a total of twelve charges.