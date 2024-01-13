en English
Crime

Unauthorized Tunnel Operation Under Brooklyn Synagogue Reveals Prayer Space Crisis

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
In a clandestine exercise rooted in a deep-seated need for prayer space, a group of 50 Orthodox Jews in New York embarked on an unauthorized tunnel operation beneath a Brooklyn synagogue. This covert endeavor, reflective of the community’s frustration with the limited room during high holiday services, sought to compel the synagogue’s leadership into expanding the worship area.

Desperate Measures for Prayer Space

Initially undertaken by community members, the demanding task of digging tunnels was eventually delegated to Mexican migrants. The objective was to force the synagogue’s leadership, whom the group referred to as “old geezers”, to recognize the necessity for expansion and execute official actions to facilitate the same. Their action was driven by desperation to address the problem of limited space, which, in their view, justified the extreme measure of tunneling under the place of worship.

Unearthed: A Secret Tunnel Operation

The secret tunnel, nestled under a historic Jewish synagogue in Brooklyn, was designed to accommodate hundreds of worshippers. The project, initiated in 2020, was nearing completion when it was discovered. Their clandestine activities prompted chaos, arrests, and a partial vacate order by the city Department of Building due to concerns about the structural stability of the buildings above.

Community Uprising: A Call for Expansion

The incident has thrust into the spotlight the lengths to which some community members are willing to go to voice their concerns about worship space. Speaking to the NY Post, one member underscored their desperation to address the issue of limited space, a problem that drove them to the drastic measure of digging tunnels. The group, backed by a ‘silent majority’ within the community, hoped that the synagogue’s leadership would acknowledge their plea and act to expand the prayer area within the synagogue.

Crime United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

