Unanswered Emergency Call Precedes Family Tragedy in Costessey

A tragic incident in Costessey, near Norwich, has generated intense scrutiny of the Norfolk Police department. The force has been self-referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the grim discovery of four deceased family members, an hour after a 999 call went unanswered.

The Unanswered Emergency Call

A man at the address in question made the initial emergency call at 6am, but no police resources were deployed at that time. It was only after a concerned individual made a second call at 7am, that officers arrived on the scene. A forced entry at 7:15am revealed the horrifying discovery: Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, his two young daughters, Jasmin Kuczynska, 12, and her seven-year-old sister, as well as a 36-year-old woman. The woman, a visitor, was not a permanent resident at the address.

Investigation and Community Impact

The police have since launched a comprehensive investigation, conducting forensic examinations, house-to-house enquiries, and reviewing local CCTV footage. The incident has been classified as isolated, and the community has been thrown into deep distress. Local clergy have stepped in to provide support in these trying times. Formal identification of the deceased is pending, and post-mortem examinations are set to establish the precise causes of death.

Previous Police Interaction with the Family

This incident has led to a second referral to the IOPC, stemming from the police's prior interaction with the family on December 14. Kuczynski had been reported missing, triggering contact between the police and the family. The nature and potential implications of this interaction are part of the ongoing investigation.

The events in Costessey highlight stark questions about the effectiveness of emergency response systems and the tragic consequences that can arise when these systems fail. Norfolk Police's self-referral to the IOPC is an acknowledgment of these failures, opening the door for a thorough inquiry and, hopefully, reform.