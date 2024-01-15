UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia

The United Nations (UN) has sounded the alarm on the rising misuse of the popular cryptocurrency, Tether in Southeast Asia. Notably, the digital currency has become a favored tool for money launderers and fraudsters, including those indulging in ‘pig butchering’ scams.

Tether: A Hotbed for Illicit Activities

According to a report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Tether is noticeably being exploited for illicit financial activities across Southeast Asia. The platform that was once hailed for its innovative approach in the crypto world is now being used for sophisticated financial crimes, including money laundering and fraud. The report further underscores the inadequacy of the current cryptocurrency regulations to keep pace with evolving criminal activities, emphasizing the need for more comprehensive and effective cryptocurrency regulations.

Unregulated Online Casinos and Tether

Law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies have observed a surge in the use of Tether for sophisticated and high-speed money laundering operations, especially in the context of unregulated online casinos. Despite enforcement actions against digital assets, Tether remains a favored method for criminal groups to move funds. The UN report also highlighted Tether’s prominent role in illegal activities, especially in online gambling platforms operating without proper authorization.

The ‘Pig Butchering’ Scams

Along with this, Tether’s stablecoin has been used in underground fraud schemes, including the ‘pig butchering’ scams. The term ‘pig butchering’ refers to a type of scam where victims are lured into fake romantic relationships online and then persuaded to invest in fraudulent ventures, ultimately leading to financial loss. The UN report also detailed instances where law enforcement agencies successfully disrupted money laundering networks involved in transferring illicit Tether funds, including a case in Singapore resulting in the recovery of approximately $735 million in cash and cryptocurrency.