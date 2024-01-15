en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
UN Warns of Tether Misuse in Money Laundering and Fraud in Southeast Asia

The United Nations (UN) has sounded the alarm on the rising misuse of the popular cryptocurrency, Tether in Southeast Asia. Notably, the digital currency has become a favored tool for money launderers and fraudsters, including those indulging in ‘pig butchering’ scams.

Tether: A Hotbed for Illicit Activities

According to a report released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Tether is noticeably being exploited for illicit financial activities across Southeast Asia. The platform that was once hailed for its innovative approach in the crypto world is now being used for sophisticated financial crimes, including money laundering and fraud. The report further underscores the inadequacy of the current cryptocurrency regulations to keep pace with evolving criminal activities, emphasizing the need for more comprehensive and effective cryptocurrency regulations.

Unregulated Online Casinos and Tether

Law enforcement and financial intelligence agencies have observed a surge in the use of Tether for sophisticated and high-speed money laundering operations, especially in the context of unregulated online casinos. Despite enforcement actions against digital assets, Tether remains a favored method for criminal groups to move funds. The UN report also highlighted Tether’s prominent role in illegal activities, especially in online gambling platforms operating without proper authorization.

The ‘Pig Butchering’ Scams

Along with this, Tether’s stablecoin has been used in underground fraud schemes, including the ‘pig butchering’ scams. The term ‘pig butchering’ refers to a type of scam where victims are lured into fake romantic relationships online and then persuaded to invest in fraudulent ventures, ultimately leading to financial loss. The UN report also detailed instances where law enforcement agencies successfully disrupted money laundering networks involved in transferring illicit Tether funds, including a case in Singapore resulting in the recovery of approximately $735 million in cash and cryptocurrency.

0
Asia Crime Cryptocurrency
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
6 seconds ago
Emerging African Infrastructure Fund Raises $294 Million, Eyes Asian Market
In a significant stride for infrastructure development, the Emerging African Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) has successfully amassed $294 million in debt capital. The fund, with its primary focus on African projects, has now broadened its investment portfolio by extending into the Asian market. This move not only signals an intensified interest in infrastructure development within these
Emerging African Infrastructure Fund Raises $294 Million, Eyes Asian Market
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
8 mins ago
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
15 mins ago
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia
Nauru Sides with China, Further Isolating Taiwan
27 seconds ago
Nauru Sides with China, Further Isolating Taiwan
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
2 mins ago
Japan Triumphs in Thrilling Asian Cup Encounter against Vietnam
Peace Odyssey 2023: A Trilateral Step Towards Peace and Economic Collaboration
8 mins ago
Peace Odyssey 2023: A Trilateral Step Towards Peace and Economic Collaboration
Latest Headlines
World News
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
8 seconds
Joe Biden's Re-Election Campaign Bags $97 Million in Q4, Sets Historic High
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
12 seconds
Ukraine Proposes China's Involvement in Peace Talks with Russia at WEF
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
15 seconds
Wellington Cowboys Optimistic About Fielding an Under 18s Team in 2024
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
17 seconds
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
24 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
29 seconds
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
38 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
40 seconds
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
41 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
41 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 min
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
19 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
43 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app