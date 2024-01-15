en English
Crime

UN Warns of Surging Misuse of Cryptocurrency Tether in Southeast Asia

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
UN Warns of Surging Misuse of Cryptocurrency Tether in Southeast Asia

The United Nations (UN) has issued an unsettling warning about the surging misuse of the cryptocurrency Tether, most notably in South-East Asia. Notorious scammers and money launderers appear to have found a new favorite tool in Tether’s USDT stablecoin, leveraging it to fuel their illicit activities.

Exploiting Tether’s USDT for Crime

The UN’s report rings alarm bells over the increasing role Tether’s USDT has been playing in criminal pursuits. Online gambling platforms, operating without the requisite authorization, have emerged as hotbeds for cryptocurrency-fueled money laundering, with Tether’s USDT emerging as the preferred choice for these nefarious actors.

‘Pig Butchering’ Scams and Cryptocurrency

Further complicating matters is the involvement of Tether’s stablecoin in underground fraud schemes, particularly the notorious ‘pig butchering’ scams. These schemes lure unsuspecting individuals into believing they are part of a romantic relationship, only to defraud them of their money. The perpetrators of these scams have been increasingly adopting Tether as their currency of choice, raising concerns over the misuse of this digital currency.

Tether’s Collaboration and Law Enforcement Challenges

Tether has previously made headlines by revealing a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice, which led to the freezing of approximately $225 million worth of USDT. These funds were linked to an international human trafficking group operating in South-East Asia. The UN report brought to light instances where law enforcement agencies have disrupted networks involved in money laundering using illicit Tether funds. Despite these efforts, one prominent case in August only resulted in the recovery of approximately $735 million in cash and cryptocurrency, highlighting the immense challenges in tracking and combating such fraudulent activities.

Crime Cryptocurrency
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

