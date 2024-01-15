en English
Asia

UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
UN Sounds Alarm on Crypto Scams in South-East Asia

The United Nations (UN) has sounded an alarm over the escalating misuse of Tether, a prominent cryptocurrency, for money laundering and fraudulent activities in South-East Asia. The global body’s alert underscores the mounting challenges faced by authorities in combating financial crimes perpetrated through digital currencies, given their inherently anonymous and transnational characteristics.

The Anatomy of ‘Pig Butchering’

The UN has particularly highlighted the use of Tether in a notorious type of fraud known as ‘pig butchering.’ This term describes a cruel scam where unsuspecting individuals are drawn into deceptive romantic relationships and are then manipulated into investing in sham or non-existent financial opportunities. The end result is the fleecing of their hard-earned money, leaving victims emotionally and financially devastated.

Tether’s Growing Appeal to Criminals

The UN report underscores Tether’s increasing attraction to criminals, particularly those involved in online gambling platforms and underground fraud networks. Tether’s USDT stablecoin has emerged as a preferred payment method in these illegal operations. Additionally, the report highlights the role Tether has played in facilitating money laundering, especially through digital platforms operating illicitly.

Call for Greater Oversight and Regulation

The UN’s warning brings into sharp focus the urgent need for more robust oversight and regulatory measures to prevent the misuse of digital currencies like Tether in criminal endeavors. It also underscores the importance of Tether and other crypto platforms’ proactive involvement in assisting law enforcement agencies in freezing illicit funds. The report details multiple instances where authorities have successfully disrupted money laundering networks involved in transferring illegal Tether funds, including a remarkable case in Singapore resulting in the recovery of about $735 million in cash and cryptocurrency.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

