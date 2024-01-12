en English
Crime

UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, a founding member and deputy to the chief of the militant group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), has been confirmed dead by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Bhuttavi’s death was due to a cardiac arrest while in government custody in Punjab province, Pakistan on May 29, 2023. The role Bhuttavi played in LeT was significant, often stepping in as the acting emir during periods when the chief, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, was detained.

His Role in Lashkar-e-Tayyiba

Bhuttavi acted as the emir following the Mumbai attacks in November 2008 when Saeed was detained, and also in May 2002. He was responsible for running the day-to-day functions of LeT and making decisions on behalf of the organization. As the preeminent scholar within LeT, Bhuttavi instructed its leaders and members and issued fatwas that authorized LeT operations.

Involved in Preparing for Mumbai Attacks

Bhuttavi was notably involved in preparing the operatives for the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks through his lectures on martyrdom operations. The UN Security Council designated Bhuttavi as a terrorist in 2012. He had a key role in establishing LeT’s organizational base in Lahore in 2002.

Arrest and Sentence

In August 2020, the Pakistani government arrested Bhuttavi on charges of terror financing, alongside Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law Abdul Rahman Makki. Bhuttavi was sentenced to serve 16 and a half years in prison. His death marks the end of an era for a key figure in the militant group LeT and represents a significant chapter in the ongoing global fight against terrorism.

0
Crime Pakistan Terrorism
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

