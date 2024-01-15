ULEZ Cameras and Traffic Lights: Targets of Vandalism in Chislehurst

In the quiet locale of Chislehurst, a wave of calculated destruction has swept through, leaving behind a trail of severed traffic lights and Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) cameras. The most recent incident of this soundless war against civic infrastructure unfolded near the Chislehurst War Memorial on Royal Parade, a place steeped in history and respect.

A Shaken Community

Local councillors from the Chislehurst ward, operating under the collective banner of ‘Chislehurst Matters’, have voiced their stern disapproval of these wanton acts of vandalism. The councillors emphasize the considerable threat these incidents pose to pedestrians and motorists, with a special mention of the hundreds of children who navigate these junctions daily on their journey to school. Councillor Mike Jack, in particular, underscored the perils of crossing at these vandalised areas, especially at the war memorial, branding the destruction of traffic lights and cameras as mindless and dangerous.

Unseen Shadows and the Blade Runners

A similar incident, reported on January 10, disrupted the usual calm of Chislehurst High Street. Amidst this pattern of destruction, one name has emerged – The Blade Runners. This vigilante group has been vocal in their opposition to the expansion of ULEZ, a move set to encompass all of London by August 29, 2023. While the group has not claimed responsibility for the vandalism, their presence stirs unease amongst local residents and authorities alike.

A City’s Response

Transport for London (TfL), the entity responsible for the city’s transport system, is working diligently to repair the damaged infrastructure. Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has urged protestors to adopt lawful and peaceful means of expressing their dissent. TfL has further emphasized that despite the destruction, the ULEZ operation will not be halted. The organization maintains a vast camera network, and damaged cameras will be replaced or repaired promptly. As the city braces for a possible escalation, the Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the incidents, though no arrests have been made thus far.