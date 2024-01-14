en English
Crime

UK’s Crimestoppers on the Hunt for Individuals Accused of Serious Crimes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
UK’s Crimestoppers on the Hunt for Individuals Accused of Serious Crimes

Crimestoppers, a United Kingdom-based organization enabling anonymous reporting of crimes, is intensifying its search for several individuals accused of serious offenses. Each of these individuals is wanted for their alleged involvement in various crimes, ranging from robbery and sexual offenses to drug trafficking and grievous bodily harm.

Major Offenses and Suspects

Luis Espinedo is wanted for skipping his court appearance at Kingston-Upon-Thames Crown Court, where he faced a robbery charge in Richmond. Espinedo is believed to be between 30-35 years old, about 6 feet tall, with brown hair and a distinctly inked right arm.

Callum Dempster-Love, also known by the aliases Callum Lewis Dempster or Callum Melbourne, is sought for failing to attend his court hearing over accusations of raping a child under 16 in Dunswell, Yorkshire. Dempster-Love is estimated to be between 20-25 years old, around 5ft10 in height, and of large build. He reportedly has connections in London, Wales, and Scotland.

Noor Alam, a former Imam, is alleged to have committed sexual offenses against young girls. Alam frequently visits the Tower Hamlets area.

Drug Trafficking and Assault Cases

Another individual on the hunt list is Zulfkar Sheblan, also known as Ziddy. Sheblan is suspected to be part of a crime group involved in heroin and cocaine supply in Cardiff and Newport, South Wales. A reward is being offered for information that could lead to his arrest.

Mark Stinton, known too as Marc Anthony Stinton or Marc Swinton, is wanted for a serious assault case in Southwick, Sussex. Barrington Smallin is accused of an aggravated burglary in Tooting where he inflicted grievous bodily harm. Smallin, around 5ft10 tall and of stocky build, has distinctive gold teeth.

Attempted Burglary and Prison Breach

For an attempted burglary in Ewell, Surrey, Mark Greenwood is being sought. Dean Powell is wanted on recall to HMP Belmarsh for grievous bodily harm and for breaching the conditions of his release.

Ato Kwarne Siaw from Wimbledon is also wanted on recall to prison after breaching his license conditions. Siaw’s offenses include cutting off his electronic tag.

0
Crime United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

