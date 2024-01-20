Ukrainian entrepreneur Ihor Mazepa, founder of Concorde Capital, was arrested on January 18 while crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border. He is accused of organizing a criminal organization and illegally acquiring 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv hydroelectric power station. In a subsequent statement, Mazepa vehemently denied the allegations, raising questions about the legality of his arrest and the massive bail amount assigned to him and his brother, which totalled 1.2 billion hryvnias.

Mazepa, along with his brother Yuriy and two other defendants, were detained amid allegations of land seizure near the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant. Yuriy Mazepa was also taken into custody, with the possibility of bail set at approximately UAH 45 million. Ihor Mazepa's bail was pegged at UAH 349 million, a figure he has contested as being disproportionately high compared to the state's alleged losses from the land transaction, which are estimated at 7 million hryvnias.

The Allegations

The Ukrainian businessman is suspected of facilitating a deal that led to the alienation of critical infrastructure land belonging to the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant. The legality of this transaction has been called into question, leading to the arrest of Mazepa and his associates as they attempted to travel abroad.

In his statement, Mazepa hinted at a possible 'Russian trace' in his detention. He based his claim on Russian words he reportedly heard during the arrest process. This aspect of Mazepa's statement adds an intriguing layer to an already complex narrative, hinting at potential geopolitical implications.