Crime

Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
Ukraine Detains Former Kherson Official Accused of Assisting Russian Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a former Kherson official, who is accused of assisting Russian forces during their occupation of Kherson. In a stark display of alleged betrayal, the former Deputy Chief of the Kherson Emergency and Disaster Medicine Center is accused of providing a fleet of 24 ambulances to the Russian forces. These vehicles were purportedly used for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and the evacuation of wounded Russian soldiers to military hospitals.

A Betrayal Amidst Unrest

The suspect, whose identity is withheld due to ongoing investigations, allegedly collaborated with the Russian forces during their occupation of Kherson. The ambulances under her control were used to transport Ukrainian children, initially to occupied Crimea and then to mainland Russia. This operation was masked as a repositioning effort of the ambulance fleet. The same fleet was also used by Russian forces to evacuate their wounded soldiers to military hospitals.

Post-Liberation Escape Attempt

Following the liberation of Kherson by Ukrainian forces, the suspect relocated to Lviv and applied for social benefits as an internally displaced person. However, her attempt to escape Ukraine was foiled at the Krakivets checkpoint. There, she was arrested by the SBU and National Police. Searches of her residences in Lviv and Kherson resulted in the seizure of USB drives and documents that reportedly contain evidence of her criminal actions.

Charges and Implications

The former Kherson official has been charged with assisting the aggressor state under Article 111-2 Part 1 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code. If convicted, she could face up to 12 years in prison. This case, along with a similar one involving a former police officer accused of providing Russia’s defense intelligence with location information of Ukrainian ammunition and missile production facilities, highlights the serious internal challenges Ukraine faces amidst external threats.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

