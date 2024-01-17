UK Police Alert: 'Courier Fraud' Preys on Pensioners, Resulting in Millions Lost

Police authorities across the UK are sounding the alarm on a surge in 'courier fraud' aimed at pensioners, an insidious scheme seeing criminals masquerade as police or banking officials to swindle victims into buying gold under the guise of assisting an investigation. The victims, often between the ages of 75 and 91, are duped into believing their bank accounts have been compromised, resulting in staggering losses, with one victim parting with £5.3 million and another nearly £2 million.

Advertisment

Unmasking the Courier Fraud

The modus operandi of the courier fraud scheme is chillingly simple yet effective. The scammer, posing as a law enforcement or bank official, convinces the victim that their bank account is under threat by fraudsters. The victims are then instructed to transfer money or purchase gold bullion and jewelry, under the pretense that these actions will assist an ongoing investigation. The scammer often acts as a courier, collecting the valuables under false pretenses.

Alarming Rise in Fraud Cases

Advertisment

Wiltshire Police have flagged an uptick in such scams, with a staggering £19.6 million lost in the past three months across different regions, including Wiltshire, Thames Valley, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire. Organised criminal gangs have disproportionately targeted individuals over 70, with older women more than twice as likely to fall prey to such scams. In one instance, a 91-year-old woman was on the brink of withdrawing £50,000, but a timely intervention by her bank prevented the transaction.

Vigilance and Precautions Urged

Authorities are encouraging jewelers and gold dealers to be on high alert for signs of courier fraud. Victims may exhibit nervousness, evasiveness, or be on the phone with someone during the purchase. The public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious contact from individuals claiming to be from the police or banking institutions and asking to make purchases on their behalf. Police also recommend the installation of call blocker units to filter out potential scam and nuisance calls, offering an extra layer of protection against such frauds.