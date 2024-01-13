en English
Crime

UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure

In a chilling case that has left the United Kingdom shocked and saddened, a mother from Birmingham was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for recklessly endangering her child’s life. The woman was found guilty of intentionally poisoning her child with excessive doses of paracetamol and codeine. The child’s resultant liver failure necessitated a life-saving liver transplant.

A Premediated Act of Deception

The mother’s calculated actions unfolded over several days in 2016. She initially presented her child at a walk-in centre and subsequently at two separate hospitals, citing various symptoms. Despite medical treatment, the child’s health deteriorated, exhibiting signs of acute liver failure. It was later discovered that this was caused by an intentional overdose of paracetamol administered by the mother.

A History of Exaggerated Illnesses and Lies

This was not the first time the child had been admitted to the hospital. Prior to this incident, the child had been hospitalised 15 times for what were later identified as exaggerated illnesses. The mother had also lied about the child’s allergies, prompting unnecessary medical tests.

Forensic Evidence Reveals Truth

Forensic evidence played a pivotal role in unravelling the truth. Syringes with drug residues were found at the child’s hospital bedside and in the mother’s washbag. Advanced scientific testing from the United States confirmed the intentional overdose. Additionally, searches on the mother’s mobile phone revealed that she had researched the effects of co-codamol overdose.

Despite portraying herself as a loving and devoted mother, her actions proved otherwise. In what has been described as a ‘terrible betrayal’, the mother was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of trust betrayal, with the mother’s actions causing severe harm to her own child.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

