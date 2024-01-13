UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure

In a chilling case that has left the United Kingdom shocked and saddened, a mother from Birmingham was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for recklessly endangering her child’s life. The woman was found guilty of intentionally poisoning her child with excessive doses of paracetamol and codeine. The child’s resultant liver failure necessitated a life-saving liver transplant.

A Premediated Act of Deception

The mother’s calculated actions unfolded over several days in 2016. She initially presented her child at a walk-in centre and subsequently at two separate hospitals, citing various symptoms. Despite medical treatment, the child’s health deteriorated, exhibiting signs of acute liver failure. It was later discovered that this was caused by an intentional overdose of paracetamol administered by the mother.

A History of Exaggerated Illnesses and Lies

This was not the first time the child had been admitted to the hospital. Prior to this incident, the child had been hospitalised 15 times for what were later identified as exaggerated illnesses. The mother had also lied about the child’s allergies, prompting unnecessary medical tests.

Forensic Evidence Reveals Truth

Forensic evidence played a pivotal role in unravelling the truth. Syringes with drug residues were found at the child’s hospital bedside and in the mother’s washbag. Advanced scientific testing from the United States confirmed the intentional overdose. Additionally, searches on the mother’s mobile phone revealed that she had researched the effects of co-codamol overdose.

Despite portraying herself as a loving and devoted mother, her actions proved otherwise. In what has been described as a ‘terrible betrayal’, the mother was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of trust betrayal, with the mother’s actions causing severe harm to her own child.