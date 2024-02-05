UK Man Sentenced for Smuggling Live Chameleons and Venomous Snakes

Mark Brittain, a 48-year-old man from Hull, UK, has been handed a sentence following his conviction for smuggling live chameleons and venomous snakes into the country. The illegal shipment, originating from Cameroon, Africa, was intercepted at Heathrow Airport in 2020, with more than 100 pygmy chameleons concealed within a box of snakes.

Details of the Smuggling Operation

Upon the seizure of the illegal consignment at Heathrow Airport, Humberside Police conducted a search at Brittain's home on Steynburg Street. The investigation led to the unearthing of further incriminating evidence. Brittain confessed to two counts of importing articles subject to restrictions without the proper declarations.

The Sentence

Hull Crown Court sentenced Brittain to a four-month suspended prison sentence and mandated him to complete 100 hours of community service. This judgement was a direct outcome of Brittain's illicit smuggling operation and his subsequent admission of guilt.

Interagency Cooperation

PC Rich Fussey from the police's Rural Task Force underscored the complexity of this case. It demanded cooperation between the National Wildlife Crime Unit, Border Force, and international partners in Africa. The successful resolution of this case underscores the significant efforts being made to combat wildlife crime and the critical role of interagency collaboration in these investigations.