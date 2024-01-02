UK Government Surpasses Target: Over 2,000 ‘County Lines’ Dismantled

In a significant stride towards combating the notorious ‘county lines’ drug networks, the UK Government has announced the successful dismantling of over 2,000 such operations in the past 18 months, exceeding its three-year target ahead of schedule. This achievement forms a crucial part of the government’s 10-year drug strategy and is a testament to the relentless efforts of specialised police taskforces under the County Lines Programme.

Unprecedented Success in Battle Against Drug Networks

Statistics revealed by the government indicate that between April and September 2022, a staggering number of over 4,000 arrests were made in association with county lines operations. Additionally, more than 4,800 individuals, often found in vulnerable circumstances, were extended support to break free from the clutches of these criminal networks. The subsequent period leading up to September 2023 witnessed an additional shutdown of 700 lines, 1,300 arrests, and support extended to 1,600 victims.

Government’s Commitment to Eradicating County Lines

Home Secretary James Cleverly, in a strong endorsement of the government’s mission, acknowledged the exploitative nature of these gangs and reiterated the commitment to eradicating such criminal operations. The County Lines Programme, initiated by the Home Office in 2019, has been instrumental in this endeavour. Its primary focus lies in dismantling the drug supply chains and providing support to those exploited by these gangs.

Investments and Support Services: A Lifeline for Victims

To bolster the support system for victims, investments reaching up to £5 million have been channelled towards services like Catch22 and Missing People. These organisations play a critical role in aiding victims to escape the labyrinth of county lines. A beacon of hope in this grim scenario is the story of a young individual named Liam, who managed to extricate himself from the criminality of county lines, thanks to the intervention of Catch22.