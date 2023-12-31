en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

UK Court Upholds Criminal’s Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:53 pm EST
UK Court Upholds Criminal’s Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

The UK’s immigration court system has upheld the appeal of an Albanian crime boss, convicted of money laundering, against his deportation. Gjelosh Kolicaj, who held a ‘senior and controlling role’ in an organized crime group, successfully contested the Home Secretary’s decision to revoke his British citizenship and deport him.

Human Rights Take Center Stage

Central to Kolicaj’s appeal was the contention that the Home Office’s decision violated his human rights. The immigration judges agreed, ruling that the Home Office had not adequately considered Kolicaj’s human rights in their decision-making process. Thus, despite his criminal activities and imprisonment, Kolicaj is permitted to remain in the UK.

Implications for Immigration and Deportation Policies

The ruling has ignited a fierce debate about the application of human rights laws in immigration and deportation cases. Critics argue that the system is too lenient towards individuals with criminal convictions. They contend that human rights laws should not protect dangerous criminals to the extent that they can evade deportation.

Call for Reform

This case has also sparked calls for a comprehensive reform of the asylum system and human rights laws. Critics argue that the current system allows for the rapid and effective deportation of dangerous criminals. The decision in Kolicaj’s case is likely to add fuel to this debate, putting pressure on lawmakers to reconsider the balance between human rights protections and national security concerns.

0
Crime Human Rights United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Family Claims Police Failure to Disclose Vital Information Under Clare's Law Led to Double Murder

By Justice Nwafor

Afghanistan's Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Uphold Law and Order

By Saboor Bayat

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By Israel Ojoko

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Sw ...
@Crime · 51 mins
Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Sw ...
heart comment 0
Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Essex Police Officer Stabbed in the Head: Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder
Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year’s Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident

By Salman Khan

Jamie Carragher Appeals for Weapon Abstinence on New Year's Eve in Wake of Stabbing Incident
Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Suicide of Woman in Panchkula: Investigations Underway
Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law

By Rafia Tasleem

Forgery and Cheating Charges against Zaid Master, Atiq Ahmed’s Brother-in-law
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
3 mins
Republican Presidential Candidates Face Backlash Over Controversial Statements on Race and History
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
3 mins
NFL Season: A Tale of Triumphs, Trials, and Team Tactics
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
4 mins
Unveiling the Feud: Inside Ondo State's Political Drama
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
5 mins
Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for Government Workforce Reductions, Citing Argentina's Example
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
8 mins
David Cameron Calls for Iran's Role in Red Sea Security Amid Maritime Disruptions
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
13 mins
Sakshi Malik: From Olympic Glory to Championing Women's Rights in Wrestling
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
14 mins
NTV Weekend Edition: A Comprehensive Review of the Week's Major Stories
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
14 mins
President Museveni Ushers in 2024 with a Message of Goodwill
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
18 mins
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
54 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
57 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app