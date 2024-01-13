en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

UK Authorities Uncover Major Money-Laundering Operation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
UK Authorities Uncover Major Money-Laundering Operation

In an unprecedented blow to underground financial crime, British law enforcement has successfully dismantled a complex money-laundering operation that smuggled over £100 million (approximately $125 million) from London to Dubai. The criminals, masquerading as tourists, exploited the additional luggage allowances granted to business class passengers to carry large sums of money across international borders discreetly.

Unraveling the Network

The National Crime Agency’s (NCA) probe into this clandestine network led to the conviction of two London-based men in court. These recent convictions bring the total number of individuals found guilty in relation to this operation to 16. Utilizing advanced investigative methods and international collaboration, the NCA and its partners have made significant strides in combating this large-scale financial crime.

Methodology of the Crime

The laundered money, equivalent to £100 million, was moved during 83 trips between November 2019 and October 2020. One of the convicted men made three trips to Dubai in February and March 2020, transporting £4.3 million in 12 suitcases. The modus operandi involved collecting cash from criminal groups across the UK, vacuum packing the funds, and dividing them into suitcases to avoid detection by Border Force detection dogs.

Continued Vigilance

The success of this operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the NCA, Border Force, and UAE authorities to hold those involved in financial crimes accountable. The investigation into this network will persist until all individuals involved are brought to justice, reflecting the unwavering commitment to curb illegal smuggling activities and uphold financial integrity in the UK.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
Attorney General Merrick Garland has given his first approval for a new capital prosecution, authorizing the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for a white supremacist who killed 10 Black individuals at a Buffalo supermarket. Despite the moratorium on federal executions, which aligns with President Joe Biden’s stance against the death penalty, the department
Justice Department Seeks Death Penalty for Buffalo Supermarket Shooter
24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Telangana for Murder of History-Sheeter in Latur
8 mins ago
24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Telangana for Murder of History-Sheeter in Latur
Man Injured in Kew Town Shooting: Police Seek Public Assistance
16 mins ago
Man Injured in Kew Town Shooting: Police Seek Public Assistance
Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested
4 mins ago
Theft at Kaduna Mosque: Two Suspects Arrested
UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure
5 mins ago
UK Mother Sentenced for Deliberately Poisoning Child, Triggering Liver Failure
New Year's Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse
8 mins ago
New Year's Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
3 mins
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
3 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
3 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
3 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
4 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
5 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
6 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
6 mins
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
6 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
26 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app