UK Attorney General to Review Hospital Order for Triple Murderer Valdo Calocane

The UK's Attorney General is set to review the high-security hospital order handed to Valdo Calocane, the perpetrator behind last year's triple murder in Nottingham. This decision comes after a complaint arguing the leniency of the sentence was lodged. Calocane, a 32-year-old with dual Guinea-Bissau-Portuguese nationality, was sentenced to indefinite detention following four psychiatric evaluations concluding his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia.

Outcry Over Lenient Sentence

The sentencing sparked backlash, with the victims' families expressing their discontent, particularly the father of Grace O'Malley-Kumar, who was one of the three victims. Dr. Sanjoy Kumar expressed his dissatisfaction with the sentence, asserting that justice for his daughter had not been served. The Attorney General has a 28-day window from the sentencing to decide whether the case should be referred to the Court of Appeal for review.

Murder or Manslaughter?

Concerns have been raised as to whether the charge should have been murder rather than manslaughter. The decision to downgrade the charge from murder has been a significant point of contention. There is a widespread belief that despite his mental condition, Calocane's premeditated and brutal actions point towards an individual fully aware of his deeds.

Questions Surrounding the Handling of the Case

There are growing calls for an inquiry into the potential failings of the police, health, and court systems that could have possibly prevented this tragedy. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while not supporting the call for a public inquiry, has promised to learn any necessary lessons from the case. The court acknowledged that Calocane remains a threat and that the attack would not have occurred had he not been in the throes of acute psychosis.