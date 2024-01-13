Uganda’s Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement

In a shocking revelation, two primary school teachers in Kaliro District, eastern Uganda, have been apprehended on allegations of defiling their pupils. The accused, identified as Protus Fumbula, 27, from Home Darling Primary School, and Grace Mukabire, 35, from Kaliro Church of Uganda Primary School, are now facing charges of aggravated defilement. The victims involved were a 15-year-old Primary Six pupil and a 14-year-old Primary Seven candidate, with the incidents occurring in the second and third terms of the last year, respectively.

Distressing Details Emerge

In a disturbing development, one of the victims was discovered at her teacher’s residence. This revelation led to the immediate arrest and detention of the suspect at Kaliro Central Police Station. In a separate incident, a second teacher was detained after explicit communication with a victim was discovered by the pupil’s sister.

Authorities & Public Condemnation

Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson, expressed concern over the rising trend of defilement cases. He urged the public to stay vigilant and collaborate with the law enforcement agencies to combat this grave issue. Similarly, an anonymous official from the Education Office voiced their condemnation of the incidents. The official denounced the accused teachers’ unethical and unprofessional behavior, emphasizing the destructive impact such actions have on the victims’ futures.

Looking Ahead

These distressing incidents serve as a stark reminder of the need for strict measures and robust security in schools across Uganda. The public’s role in reporting and preventing such heinous actions cannot be overstated. The authorities have vowed to ensure justice for the victims and a safe environment for all students. Nevertheless, the road to achieving this objective is long and fraught with challenges, and it requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders.