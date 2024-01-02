en English
Crime

Ugandan Olympian Benjamin Kiplagat Murdered in Kenya, Two Suspects Detained

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Kenyan police have detained two individuals suspected of the murder of three-time Ugandan Olympian, Benjamin Kiplagat, whose body was found with a severe knife wound to the neck over the weekend. The suspects, both in their thirties, were apprehended on the outskirts of Eldoret, a town in Kenya’s Rift Valley region.

An Accomplished Athlete’s Tragic End

Kiplagat, aged 34, had an illustrious career in athletics, participating in three Olympic Games and six world championships. His achievements notably include reaching the semi-finals in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2012 London Olympics. Born in Kenya, Kiplagat had switched national allegiance to Uganda, earning him recognition and respect in both nations. His brutal death has sent shockwaves through the East Africa athletic community.

A Mysterious Murder

On Saturday night, Kiplagat’s body was found in a vehicle, displaying a fatal knife wound to the neck. Initial findings from the ongoing police investigation suggest that the renowned athlete was ambushed by the two men after a collision with their motorcycle. Robbery appears to be the primary motive, as Kiplagat’s money and cell phone were reportedly missing from the crime scene.

Unsettling Trend of Violence Against Athletes

This tragic incident adds to a disturbing trend of violence against athletes in the region. Kiplagat’s death marks the fourth murder of an athlete in recent years. The athletics community, while mourning the loss of Kiplagat, is also reflecting on these concerning patterns of violence, as investigations continue to uncover the motive behind this brutal attack.

Crime Kenya Uganda
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

